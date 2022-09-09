Report Card: Bills' coaching decisions stand out in opening win over Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday at SoFi Stadium …

RUNNING GAME: B

Devin Singletary made the most of his eight carries, averaging 6.0 yards per attempt in finishing with 48 yards. Singletary’s two long runs on the Bills’ opening touchdown drive in the third quarter made a huge difference in the outcome of the game. If there was any doubt, he’s firmly this team’s No. 1 running back. Both James Cook and Zack Moss lost fumbles in the game. “Those are learning opportunities for both players and ones that can’t happen going forward and those players understand that,” coach Sean McDermott said after the win. Cook didn’t get another carry after losing a fumble in the first half, while Moss finished with just 15 yards on six carries. Subtract his long gain of 8 yards and his other five carries gained just 7 yards. Quarterback Josh Allen was once again a beast on the ground, leading the team with 56 yards on 10 carries.

PASSING GAME: B+

It says something about the potential of the offense that neither the running game nor passing game get an "A" grade, but the team put up 31 points. This grade might be a bit low, but Allen was intercepted twice. The first should go on Isaiah McKenzie’s stat line, while the second was on Allen. Those two negatives, however, were far outweighed by the positives of the passing game. That starts with Allen’s 297 passing yards and three touchdowns – one each to Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie. Allen threw at Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey seven times, completing six of those passes for 124 yards, two touchdowns and a perfect passer rating of 158.3. So, yeah, you can safely say Allen remembers that Ramsey called him “trash” back in 2018. Allen completed his first 10 passes on the way to finishing the night 26 of 31. His 83.9% completion rate set a franchise single-game record, breaking the mark previously held by Trent Edwards (83.3%, Oct. 19, 2008, against San Diego).

RUN DEFENSE: A

Shockingly good might be overstating things a bit, so let’s say surprisingly good. The Bills held the Rams to 52 yards on 18 carries – a paltry 2.9 yards per attempt. Outside of an 18-yard gain by Los Angeles’ Darrell Henderson, the Rams were able to get nothing much going on the ground. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds led the Bills with 10 tackles. In the third quarter, the Rams rushed just twice for 3 yards. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips stopped Henderson for a gain of 2 yards on the first attempt, and Edmunds stopped him after just a 1-yard attempt on his next. The Bills totally turned the Rams one dimensional at that point, which is defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier’s goal each week.

PASS DEFENSE: A

The Bills didn’t have an answer for Cooper Kupp, but that’s something pretty much every team he faced in 2021 said, too. Kupp finished with 13 catches for 128 yards and a touchdown. No other Rams receiver had more than five catches or more than 40 receiving yards. That includes No. 2 receiver Allen Robinson, who had just one catch for 12 yards in his first game with the Rams. Bills General Manager Brandon Beane set a goal in the offseason of establishing more pressure with just the four-man pass rush, and for at least one week, that looks like a smashing success. The Bills sacked Matthew Stafford seven times. They also intercepted him three times, with Dane Jackson, Jordan Poyer and Boogie Basham all getting one. The bottom line is it will take more than one big game by a great player to beat this unit.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A-

How about new punter Sam Martin’s debut with the team? Not being called on to punt is something. Martin did take the field as kicker Tyler Bass’ holder on four extra points and one field goal, and each time, the team left the field with points. McDermott was right to praise the kick coverage to start the second half. By burying the Rams at their 11-yard line thanks to a tackle by Taiwan Jones and Siran Neal, the special teams set the defense up for success that came in the form of an ensuing three and out. Damar Hamlin led the Bills with two solo tackles on special teams. Jamison Crowder had a 21-yard return on his only attempt, as he called for three fair catches. Crowder seemed to make the right decision on when to field the ball and when to call for the fair catch. Bass looked to be in midseason form, save for an ugly kickoff out of bounds that set up a scoring drive for the Rams.

COACHING: A+

It would have been impossible to script a better start than what new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey had on Thursday. The Bills’ first drive was a thing of beauty. It’s still a small sample size, but Thursday provided plenty of evidence that the Bills are going to be just fine with Dorsey taking over as offensive coordinator. McDermott deserves a lot of credit for having his team so ready to play on the biggest stage the NFL has at this point in the season. Frazier expertly mixed things up against Stafford, confusing the Rams’ veteran quarterback at times – which is not easy to do. The only complaint for the coaching staff is a big one – stop having Allen run so much. The star quarterback took a lot of punishment Thursday, and at least some of it was totally unnecessary. Under no circumstances with a 21-point lead late in the fourth quarter should Allen be subjecting himself to big hits. Not every Allen run was designed, but even so, the coaches have to convince him to take better care for his body.