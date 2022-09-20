Report Card: Bills are near perfect in blowout win over Titans

Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 41-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Monday at Highmark Stadium …

RUNNING GAME: C+

The final numbers were aided in a big way by a 33-yard gain by rookie running back James Cook on the final, garbage-time drive of the game. Otherwise, this was a classic “why run it when you can throw it every play” game. Devin Singletary had a nice, 16-yard gain on the second play from scrimmage, but highlight plays were few and far between in the running game. Singletary finished with just 19 yards on six carries, so his other five attempts produced just 3 yards. Zack Moss had a 17-yard gain, and finished with those 17 yards on three carries. Fans wanting to see Josh Allen run the ball got their wish. Allen attempted just one rush, but it was a good one. He pulled off a hurdle of sorts – let’s call it a half-hurdle – on a 10-yard gain in the first quarter that converted a third-and-9 play. As a team, the Bills finished with 101 yards on 24 carries – an average of 4.2 yards per rush. By and large, though, it was tough sledding.

PASSING GAME: A+

Josh Allen hasn’t done anything through the first two weeks of the season to quiet any of the MVP talk surrounding him. But how about Stefon Diggs making an early case for Offensive Player of the Year? Diggs was phenomenal against the Titans, finishing with 12 catches on 14 targets for 148 yards and three touchdowns. It felt like any time the Bills wanted to throw it to Diggs, they could. Allen attempted passes to 11 different receivers and completed at least one to eight of them even on a night when Gabe Davis was out. Tight end Dawson Knox, who had a quiet Week 1 in the passing game, finished with four catches for 41 yards. Heck, even fullback Reggie Gilliam was involved, opening the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown catch and even being targeted on a deep ball. Allen finished 26 of 38 for 317 yards – the 15th time in his career he’s topped 300 yards in a game – and was out of the game for good before the fourth quarter even started. “When we execute how we know we’re supposed to execute,” Allen said, “success typically leads to success.”

RUN DEFENSE: A+

How about this stat? The Bills stopped Titans star running back Derrick Henry for a loss five times Monday night. Those five tackles were turned in by five different players – cornerback Christian Benford, defensive end Greg Rousseau, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, defensive end Von Miller and safety Jordan Poyer. Henry finished with just 25 yards on 13 carries. His 1.92 yards-per-carry average was the lowest in a single game since he averaged 1.87 per carry against Denver on Oct. 13, 2019. Overall, the Bills held the Titans to 80 yards on 27 carries. Linebacker Matt Milano also had a tackle for loss. It’s been somewhat lost in the flashy offensive play and takeaways by the defense, but the improvements in the rush defense through the first two weeks of the season have been huge to the defensive performances.

PASS DEFENSE: A+

The Bills sent Ryan Tannehill to the bench early, as the Titans’ quarterback went 11 of 20 for 117 yards and two interceptions – a quarterback rating of 32.7 – before getting the hook in the third quarter. Tannehill was replaced by rookie Malik Willis, who completed just one of his four passes for 6 yards. Milano had a pick-six and Poyer had his second interception in as many games for the Bills, who also got sacks from Edmunds on a well-timed blitz and Rousseau. The rotation between Kaiir Elam and Benford continued until Dane Jackson was hurt in the first half, forcing both rookies into action simultaneously. If the injuries to Jackson and Micah Hyde are serious, the secondary will be severely tested in the weeks ahead.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Hey, Sam Martin finally punted! He did it well, too. The Bills even got a takeaway on one of them when linebacker Tyrel Dodson recovered a muffed punt. Kicker Tyler Bass was true on two field goals from 49 and 37 yards, respectively. Punt returner Jamison Crowder had a healthy average of 10.3 yards per return, amassing 31 yards on four attempts and calling for just one fair catch. The kick coverage was solid, limiting Titans returner Hassan Haskins to 40 yards on two attempts. Damar Hamlin had the only tackle on special teams. The only negative was a pair of penalties on a Tennessee punt near the end of the third quarter – one on Quintin Morris and one on Dodson.

COACHING: A

Sean McDermott lost a challenge in the first half when he threw the red flag trying to overturn a catch by Titans receiver Nick Westbook-Ikhine. At first glance, it looked like a worthwhile challenge, but subsequent replays showed Westbrook-Ikhine was able to drag his foot before going out of bounds. Other than that, McDermott’s clock management was solid. Beyond the injuries, which are out of anyone’s control, the biggest issue for the Bills on Monday was in short-yardage situations. Multiple failures on either third-and-1 or fourth-and-1 led to plenty of easy second-guessing of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, particularly early while the score was still somewhat close. In those situations, Allen is usually money, but for whatever reason, the plays took a different shape. Credit defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for making the right adjustments after the Titans’ opening touchdown drive.