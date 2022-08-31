Report: Buffalo Bills to sign punter Sam Martin

The Buffalo Bills will sign former Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin, per reports.

NFL Network's Peter Schrager first reported the news Wednesday, and Tom Pelissero reported it is a one-year deal.

Bills release punter Matt Araiza after rape allegations in civil suit In discussing the team’s decision Saturday evening, a somber Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said, “Our culture here is more important than winning football games.”

The Bills were in need of a punter following the release Saturday of rookie Matt Araiza after Araiza and two former San Diego State football teammates were accused last Thursday in a civil suit of gang rape of a then 17-year-old high school student last fall. Araiza's lawyer has denied the allegations in the suit.

The Bills are at 53 players after Tuesday's cuts and will need to make a roster move to make room for Martin.

Martin, 32, punted in 33 of the Bronco's 35 games over the last two seasons.

Last season, Martin ranked third in the NFL in net punting average at 42.8 yards per punt, and was tied for fifth in the league with 28 punts inside the 20-yard line. He also was ranked third in yards per return.

He had a 49-yard net average in four preseason punts, with one inside the 20.

Martin, a nine-year veteran, was not asked to take a pay cut, the Denver Post reported Monday, and a team source said the decision to go with Corliss Waitman was solely based on performance. By cutting Martin, the Broncos saved about $1.88 million in cap space. Martin's cap number was $2.7 million; Waitman is scheduled to earn $825,000.

Martin was ranked fourth among punters, according to Pro Football Focus, with an overall grade of 72.2.

This is a developing story.