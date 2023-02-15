The Buffalo Bills reportedly have found their next wide receivers coach.

Adam Henry began his coaching career in 1997, and per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, will now get the chance to work with Buffalo's receiving corps.

Chad Hall, who had previously served as the Bills' wide receivers coach, is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A Texas native, Henry played wide receiver at McNeese State University in Louisiana, where he later began his coaching career. He had a brief stint with the New Orleans Saints during training camp and preseason in 1995 and 1996.

Henry has worked with five NFL teams in his decades of coaching: the Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys. He most recently served as co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach at University of Indiana. In total, he's spent 12 years coaching in the NFL and 13 coaching in college.

Henry had a college coaching stint with LSU from 2012 to 2014. As the LSU passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, he worked with Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry for the first time. He would overlap with both again later in the NFL. In Henry's second year at LSU, the two receivers each surpassed 1,000 yards, with Landry hauling in 77 receptions for 1,193 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Beckham logging 59 catches for 1,152 yards and eight touchdowns. It marked the first time two Tigers receivers had 1,000-plus yards in the same year.

Henry later reconnected with Beckham on both the Giants and the Browns, and with Landry on the Browns as well.

In addition to Beckham, Henry has worked with Anquan Boldin, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, among others.

Henry arrived in Dallas in 2020, which was Lamb's rookie season. Lamb finished second in the league among rookie receivers, with Justin Jefferson finishing first. Lamb's 74 catches were a Cowboys franchise record for a rookie, shattering the previous mark of 46. Lamb passed that in November that year, and he finished with 935 receiving yards and five touchdown catches.