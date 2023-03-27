Could defensive tackle Jordan Phillips be returning to the Buffalo Bills?

Phillips came in for an official free agent visit, ESPN's Field Yates reported.

Phillips, who returned to the Bills after two seasons in Arizona, played in 12 games in the regular season with 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He played 346 defensive snaps, 33%.

He revealed to reporters when the season ended that he has been playing with a torn rotator cuff that required surgery to repair.

"I tore my rotator cuff and some other stuff," he told reporters. He added that he would have gone on injured reserve had it been the regular season.

He was initially injured in the regular season finale against New England and did not play against Miami in the wild-card round. He was listed as questionable in the week leading up to divisional playoff against Cincinnati, but played 19 snaps, 25% of the defensive total. He made one tackle.

Currently under contract at defensive tackle are Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle, Eli Ankou, Brandin Bryant, Cortez Broughton and Kendal Vickers.