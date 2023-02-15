The Buffalo Bills have reportedly found their next wide receivers coach.
Adam Henry began his coaching career in 1997, and per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, will now get the chance to work with Buffalo's receiving corps.
Chad Hall, who had previously served as the Bills' wide receivers coach, is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
A Texas native, Henry played wide receiver at McNeese State University in Louisiana, where he later began his coaching career. He had a brief stint with the New Orleans Saints during training camp and preseason in 1995 and 1996.
Henry has worked with five NFL teams in his decades of coaching: the Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys. He most recently served as co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach at University of Indiana.
Henry also had a college coaching stint with LSU from 2012 to 2014. As the LSU passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, he worked with Odell Beckham Jr. for the first time. The pair would also overlap with the Giants and the Browns.
In addition to Beckham, Henry has worked with Anquan Boldin, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Jarvis Landry, among others.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
