The Buffalo Bills were one of 11 teams represented at a private workout for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Arizona on Friday, per a report from CBS’ Jonathan Jones.

Beckham, 30, is looking to find his next landing spot after missing all last season as he worked his way back from a knee injury he suffered in Super Bowl LVI.

The other 10 teams present were the Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens, per Jones.

Beckham visited with the Bills last December, as the Bills explored the possibility of bringing him on late in the year. Beckham’s recruiting tour came down to the Bills, Cowboys and Giants, before he ultimately opted to sit the entire season.

Still, his meetings with Buffalo went well and certainly did not rule out future conversations.

“I think nothing's off the table at this point,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said last week at the NFL scouting combine.

Beckham highlights a short list of strong wide receivers as the start of free agency draws closer. However, the group got a boost Friday with the news that the Minnesota Vikings have released Adam Thielen. Beckham, Theilen, New England’s Jakobi Meyers and Kansas City’s JuJu Smith-Schuster are among the top options for teams, like the Bills, in need of bolstering their receiving corps this offseason.

