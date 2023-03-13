The Buffalo Bills entered the offseason needing to address their offensive line, and on Monday, they began to do so.

The Bills have agreed to terms with guard Connor McGovern on a three-year, $23 million deal, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

A third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, McGovern has played in 45 games, starting 29 of them. He started all 15 games he played in last season, and was flagged just once, a holding call in a game against the Green Bay Packers.

McGovern played 909 snaps last year and allowed only two sacks and seven hits, according to Pro Football Focus.

Martin, 25, is a Pennsylvania native who played at Penn State. The Cowboys got creative with him in 2021, lining him up as a fullback and tight end, as well. Even within the offensive line, he brings a position flexibility that the Bills value.

Four of the Bills' starters on the offensive line from last season are still under contract, but Rodger Saffold is a free agent, and the team still needs depth at the position.