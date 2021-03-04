 Skip to main content
Report: Bills will add $5.8 million to 2021 salary cap
Bills General Manager Brandon Beane has a better idea of how much space he'll have to work with under the NFL's salary cap in 2021.

 Derek Gee

The Buffalo Bills have a better idea of how much money they'll be able to spend in 2021.

According to a report Thursday from ESPN's Field Yates, the league has finalized the amount of unused cap space and other adjustments that each of its 32 teams can carry over and apply to the 2021 salary cap.

For the Bills, that total is $5,876,959. That's slightly higher than expected. As of Thursday evening, the Bills had $3,771,955 in unused cap space, according to NFL Players Association records. In a year that cap space is going to be tight, an extra $2.1 million will be of at least some assistance to General Manager Brandon Beane.

The league's baseline salary cap for teams for the 2021 season still has not been set, but is expected to be in the neighborhood of $180 million. If it comes in at that number, the Bills' actual 2021 salary cap will be $185,876,959. According to contracts website spotrac.com, the Bills' top 51 salaries – which are used for cap purposes until the start of the regular season (when all active contracts count)  and dead money (the amount paid out to players for old contracts that still needs to be accounted for against the current year's cap) total $185,530,612. That leaves the Bills with just $346,347 in projected space  demonstrating the work ahead for Beane, who will need to release players or restructure contracts to free up cap space. The Bills have several key free agents, including linebacker Matt Milano and offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams, that they will be interested in retaining. The team will also be interested in adding players from outside the organization and will need to commit money to its 2021 draft class.

The Browns are rolling over a league-leading $29.4 million, according to Yates, while the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will subtract $448,892 from the 2021 cap figure  the only team to lose space.

