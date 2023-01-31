 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Report: Bills wide receivers coach Chad Hall to interview with Baltimore Ravens

  • Updated
Buffalo Bills training camp

Buffalo Bills receivers coach Chad Hall works with receivers.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills wide receivers coach Chad Hall might be in the mix for a promotion, though outside of Buffalo. 

Hall is interviewing with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday for their offensive coordinator opening, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.

The opening comes after Greg Roman stepped down Jan. 19.

Hall began his coaching career with the Bills in 2017 as an offensive assistant. During the 2019 offseason, he was promoted to wide receivers coach. 

Hall played wide receiver for Philadelphia, San Francisco and Kansas City, after he entered the league as an undrafted free agent. He attended the United States Air Force Academy, and in 2007, he was the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year. 

During his time with the Eagles, Hall first met Sean McDermott. When McDermott later took over the Bills, they reconnected. 

“Work ethic and hunger are important qualities,” McDermott said in 2020 on Hall. “He was always a hungry player when he played. That same passion, that hunger, that burning desire when we spoke about the job when we first got to Buffalo, I noticed was there. Now it's what you do with the opportunity. He's a young guy who is off to a good start at this point.”

Among the other candidates are Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, who is expected to have a second interview, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who was previously the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator, interviewed last week, according to reports, as did Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator/QB coach Zac Robinson. Two internal candidates also interviewed in Ravens quarterback coach James Urban and tight ends coach George Godsey.

