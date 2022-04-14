Report: Bills visit Miami receiver Charleston Rambo for private workout

The Buffalo Bills conducted a private workout with Miami (Fla.) wide receiver Charleston Rambo, according to Tony Pauline of the Pro Football Network.

Rambo is listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, though analysts say he plays bigger than his size.

He dropped on some teams' boards after he ran 4.57 in the 40-yard dash with a 33.5-inch vertical jump and 118-inch broad jump.

Rambo caught a school record 79 passes for 1,172 yards, also a school record, with seven touchdowns this past season at Miami. He also had a strong performance at practices for the Shrine Bowl and caught two passes for 23 yards in the game.

He began his career at Oklahoma and had high expectations. He had 43 catches for 743 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

Rambo appeared in ESPN's Todd McShay's mock draft in 2020 as a projected first-round pick in 2021. Now, though, he appears to be a Day 3 selection and possibly goes undrafted.

According to Pauline, Dallas also had a private workout for Rambo and Las Vegas has done substantial work on him.