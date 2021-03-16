 Skip to main content
Report: Bills trading tight end Lee Smith to Falcons
Report: Bills trading tight end Lee Smith to Falcons

Bills Patriots Football

Buffalo Bills tight end Lee Smith catches a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

 Elise Amendola

The Buffalo Bills are trading tight end Lee Smith to the Atlanta Falcons, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

In exchange, the Bills will receive a 2022 late-round draft pick, Schefter said, citing a league source.

Smith, 32, had one year remaining on his contract and was due to make $2.25 million, which moves to the Falcons.  

He has had two stints with the Bills. The first was from 2011 to 2014. Smith entered the NFL from Marshall as a fifth-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 2011.

In 2014, he joined the Raiders and was with them for four seasons before returning to the Bills in 2019.

Primarily used as a blocker, Smith had four receptions in each of the past two seasons for 66 yards and three touchdowns. Two of his scores came last season. He played in 16 games in 2019, starting five, and 10 last season, with two starts.

For his pro career, Smith has 64 receptions for 458 yards and 10 TDs.

