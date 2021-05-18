Report: Bills to take look at receiver/returner Jeff Badet

Badet, 26, only has appeared in three NFL games since signing as an undrafted rookie with Minnesota in 2018. He was placed on the Vikings’ practice squad that year, then was out of football in 2019 after being released at the end of preseason that summer. Badet spent most of last season on the Washington practice squad but was promoted to the active roster for three games. He did not catch a pass. He was waived by Washington on May 3.