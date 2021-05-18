Report: Bills to take look at receiver/returner Jeff Badet

Receiver and kickoff return man Jeff Badet will have a workout with the Buffalo Bills, according to the NFL Network.
Badet, 26, only has appeared in three NFL games since signing as an undrafted rookie with Minnesota in 2018. He was placed on the Vikings’ practice squad that year, then was out of football in 2019 after being released at the end of preseason that summer. Badet spent most of last season on the Washington practice squad but was promoted to the active roster for three games. He did not catch a pass. He was waived by Washington on May 3.
Badet, 5 feet, 11 inches and 182 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds prior to the 2018 draft. He spent four college seasons at Kentucky then transferred to Oklahoma for his last season in 2017. He caught 26 passes for the Sooners that year.
The Bills had former Dolphins receiver Isaiah Ford in town last weekend for a tryout during the rookie minicamp.
Mark Gaughan
Bills/NFL writer
Mark Gaughan is in his 37th year at The Buffalo News. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 12 years.
