 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Bills to take look at receiver/returner Jeff Badet
0 comments

Report: Bills to take look at receiver/returner Jeff Badet

Support this work for $1 a month
Jeff Badet

Jeff Badet returns a kickoff for the Minnesota Vikings during a preseason game in 2019.

 AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Receiver and kickoff return man Jeff Badet will have a workout with the Buffalo Bills, according to the NFL Network.

Badet, 26, only has appeared in three NFL games since signing as an undrafted rookie with Minnesota in 2018. He was placed on the Vikings’ practice squad that year, then was out of football in 2019 after being released at the end of preseason that summer. Badet spent most of last season on the Washington practice squad but was promoted to the active roster for three games. He did not catch a pass. He was waived by Washington on May 3.

Read the full story from News Sports Reporter Mark Gaughan

Badet, 5 feet, 11 inches and 182 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds prior to the 2018 draft. He spent four college seasons at Kentucky then transferred to Oklahoma for his last season in 2017. He caught 26 passes for the Sooners that year.

The Bills had former Dolphins receiver Isaiah Ford in town last weekend for a tryout during the rookie minicamp.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bills/NFL writer

Mark Gaughan is in his 37th year at The Buffalo News. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 12 years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News