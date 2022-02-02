Report: Bills to hire Joe Brady as quarterbacks coach

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Carolina got off to a hot, 3-0 start this past season, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Panthers would lose seven of their next time games, and Brady was fired in December during the team's bye week. At the time he was fired, the Panthers ranked 28th in both total offense and passing offense.

“Joe’s an unbelievable person, excellent young coach and a consummate professional," Rhule told reporters in Carolina when asked about the decision to fire Brady with five games remaining in the season. "He shook my hand, thanked me. Ended with a hug, and I wished him the best. Very grateful for his time here. He’s done a lot to get us moving in the right direction. But this was something that I felt like, from a football perspective, we needed to do now.”

Although Rhule and Brady share an agent, they had not previously worked together. Rhule described hiring Brady as being bold and stepping outside of his comfort zone.