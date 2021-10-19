Report: Bills tight end Dawson Knox breaks bone in right hand

Bills tight end Dawson Knox has a broken bone in his right hand, the NFL Network reported Tuesday.
It is unclear how long Knox will be out, but the Bills are hopeful that he would miss minimal time, especially with the bye week.
It appears Knox might have broken the bone three plays before he successfully completed a pass on a two-point conversion to Josh Allen. After an incomplete pass intended for Cole Beasley, athletic trainers looked at Knox's hand when he came to the sideline and as he removed his glove.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen said on the two-point conversion, he knew Knox’s throwing hand was hurt, and Allen was calling to switch the play. Knox pushed for it though, and said he’d be fine and wanted to stay on field. Knox pushed the ball forward to Allen for a completion that gave the Bills a 31-24 lead in the third quarter before the Titans scored 10 points to win the game, 34-31.
“I was trying to call the play off – (Knox) looked at me and said, ‘I got it. I’ll get it to ya,'” Allen told reporters after the game. “To put your body on the line like that and grit through it, that was a big-time play and that’s awesome when a teammate is willing to do that, and that’s why we love him.”