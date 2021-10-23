Report: Bills TE Dawson Knox expected out about three weeks

Bills tight end Dawson Knox might only miss a couple of games following hand surgery, according to a report from NFL Media's Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo reported Saturday on "Good Morning Football" that Knox is expected to be out for about three weeks, though he noted the timeline is "fluid." The Bills have their bye this weekend, and then their next three games are against the Dolphins, the Jaguars and the Jets.

"Turned out there was actually another fracture in there that they didn't see on the X-ray until they opened him up to get the surgery done," Garafolo said. "So it's about three weeks. I'd say he misses Miami and Jacksonville, but he's back for the Jets, but that timeline is fluid. But again, not expected to be a long-term thing."

Knox broke his hand during the Monday night game in Tennessee, but stayed on the field after the initial injury and threw a two-point conversion pass to quarterback Josh Allen.

The third-year tight end already had five touchdowns and 286 yards on 21 catches this season.

