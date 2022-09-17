Report: Bills' Stefon Diggs gets fined for taunting Rams' Jalen Ramsey after TD

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct by the NFL for taunting Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey after Diggs' touchdown in the Bills' season-opening victory, according to NFL Media.
The fine is $10,609. No penalty flag was thrown on the play.
The amount of fines is collectively bargained between the league and the players association. A second offense for taunting would be a fine of $15,914.
Diggs bat Ramsey on a 53-yard score that helped put the game out of reach in the third quarter.
Ramsey had gotten in Diggs' face a bit after Ramsey had broken up a pass earlier in the game.
Diggs responded with some words of his own after the TD.
Stefon Diggs let Jalen Ramsey know after the TD pic.twitter.com/mRbphrkvni— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 9, 2022
The Bills and Ramsey have a long history dating to when Ramsey referred to Josh Allen as "trash" in an interview with GQ before Allen's rookie season.
Also, according to NFL Media, Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was fined $4,972 for taunting.