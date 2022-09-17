 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Report: Bills' Stefon Diggs gets fined for taunting Rams' Jalen Ramsey after TD

  • Updated
  • 0
Allen to Diggs

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) falls backwards as he makes a touchdown catch against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the fourth quarter.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct by the NFL for taunting Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey after Diggs' touchdown in the Bills' season-opening victory, according to NFL Media. 

The fine is $10,609. No penalty flag was thrown on the play. 

The amount of fines is collectively bargained between the league and the players association. A second offense for taunting would be a fine of $15,914.

Diggs bat Ramsey on a 53-yard score that helped put the game out of reach in the third quarter.

Ramsey had gotten in Diggs' face a bit after Ramsey had broken up a pass earlier in the game. 

Diggs responded with some words of his own after the TD.

People are also reading…

The Bills and Ramsey have a long history dating to when Ramsey referred to Josh Allen as "trash" in an interview with GQ before Allen's rookie season. 

Also, according to NFL Media, Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was fined $4,972 for taunting.

0 Comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Showtime' comes to Buffalo, and Bills are ready to face Titans

'Showtime' comes to Buffalo, and Bills are ready to face Titans

“Every game has different situations in it, and you have to be prepared to make adjustments and go with the flow,” Josh Allen said. “So, on top of that, they've got one of the best coaches in the league in Vrabel, and he does a lot of good things. And again, he's going to have them extremely motivated here.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News