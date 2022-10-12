Report: Bills safety Micah Hyde undergoes successful neck surgery

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde recently underwent successful neck surgery, according to a report Wednesday from ESPN.

Hyde, who was placed on injured reserve last month, had a herniated disk in his neck repaired, according to the report from Jeremy Fowler, and faces a recovery of six to nine months. The surgery was performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Robert Watkins, a highly regarded orthopedic spine surgeon who consults for several L.A.-based professional sports teams.

According to the report, Hyde has been cleared to travel and is expected to be back with the Bills soon. The surgery is believed to have stabilized his neck issue moving forward, Fowler reported, with the hope that that he can make a full recovery in time for the 2023 season.

Hyde, 31, made seven tackles in the Bills' first two games before being shut down for the season.