Report: Bills safety Jordan Poyer not expected to play against Dolphins

The news about the Buffalo Bills' secondary appears to be getting worse.

Safety Micah Hyde was placed on injured reserve, and a report Saturday night from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler indicates that fellow safety Jordan Poyer is not expected to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins because of a foot injury. Poyer is listed as questionable.

He suffered a foot injury against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night but word of the injury did not spread until Poyer was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough. He did not practice Thursday and was again listed as limited on Friday.

With Hyde and Poyer, the Bills likely will start Jaquan Johnson, a sixth-round draft pick in 2019, and Damar Hamlin, a sixth-round draft pick in 2021.

Johnson is a South Florida native who played for the University of Miami.

The Bills also are without cornerback Dane Jackson and Tre'Davious White remains on the physically unable to perform list.

Buffalo is looking at potentially facing the high-powered Dolphins offense without any of their four starting defensive backs. Rookies Kaiir Elam and Christan Benford are expected to start at corner along with nickel cornerback Taron Johnson.

The projected group of Johnson, Hamlin, Elam and Benford have made a combined three starts and two of them belong to the rookie Benford, who started the first two games this season. Johnson started the regular season finale last season.

The Bills also are without defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips.