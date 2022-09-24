 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Report: Bills safety Jordan Poyer not expected to play against Dolphins

  • Updated
Bills Titans fourth

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) waves to fans as he walks off the field after the Bills' 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
The news about the Buffalo Bills' secondary appears to be getting worse.

Safety Micah Hyde was placed on injured reserve, and a report Saturday night from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler indicates that fellow safety Jordan Poyer is not expected to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins because of a foot injury. Poyer is listed as questionable. 

He suffered a foot injury against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night but word of the injury did not spread until Poyer was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough. He did not practice Thursday and was again listed as limited on Friday. 

With Hyde and Poyer, the Bills likely will start Jaquan Johnson, a sixth-round draft pick in 2019, and Damar Hamlin, a sixth-round draft pick in 2021. 

Johnson is a South Florida native who played for the University of Miami. 

The Bills also are without cornerback Dane Jackson and Tre'Davious White remains on the physically unable to perform list. 

Buffalo is looking at potentially facing the high-powered Dolphins offense without any of their four starting defensive backs. Rookies Kaiir Elam and Christan Benford are expected to start at corner along with nickel cornerback Taron Johnson.

The projected group of Johnson, Hamlin, Elam and Benford have made a combined three starts and two of them belong to the rookie Benford, who started the first two games this season. Johnson started the regular season finale last season.

The Bills also are without defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips.

PlayAction podcast: Depleted Bills secondary facing Tua, Hill and Waddle

With Sunday's AFC East showdown looming, how concerned should the Bills be about an injury-riddled secondary going up against a resurgent Tua Tagovailoa and his favorite targets, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle? The News' Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan also discuss who has exceeded expectations for the Bills so far, plus they examine a couple areas the Bills will be looking to improve upon.

