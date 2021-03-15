Report: Bills returner Andre Roberts set to sign with Texans

The Buffalo Bills are on the verge of suffering their first loss during unrestricted free agency.
Veteran wide receiver Andre Roberts will sign with the Houston Texans when the NFL's new league year begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to several reports.
Roberts will sign a two-year contract in Houston worth up to $5.95 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Roberts, 33, led the NFL last season, averaging 30.0 yards per kick return. He spent the past two seasons with the Bills, appearing in 28 regular-season games. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, including each of his two years in Buffalo.
