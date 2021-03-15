 Skip to main content
Report: Bills returner Andre Roberts set to sign with Texans
developing top story

Bills Jets (copy) (copy)

Bills returner Andre Roberts (18) will reportedly sign with the Houston Texans later this week. 

 Harry Scull Jr. /Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills are on the verge of suffering their first loss during unrestricted free agency.

Veteran wide receiver Andre Roberts will sign with the Houston Texans when the NFL's new league year begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to several reports.

Roberts will sign a two-year contract in Houston worth up to $5.95 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 

Roberts, 33, led the NFL last season, averaging 30.0 yards per kick return. He spent the past two seasons with the Bills, appearing in 28 regular-season games. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, including each of his two years in Buffalo.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

