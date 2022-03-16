Report: Bills restructure Micah Hyde's contract to free up salary cap space

Brandon Beane is utilizing a necessary evil in making sure the Buffalo Bills are compliant with the NFL's salary cap.

According to a report Wednesday from ESPN's Field Yates, the Bills have agreed to a restructured contract with safety Micah Hyde, converting $5.68 million into a signing bonus – a move that creates $4.544 million in space. All NFL teams have to be under the salary cap by 4 p.m. Wednesday – the official start of the new NFL league year.

Contracts website spotrac.com went into greater detail on the restructure. Specifically, $3.18 million of Hyde's base salary and a $2.5 million roster bonus were converted into the signing bonus. The Bills also added three void years to Hyde's contract.

His cap hit for 2022 is now $5.656 million. In 2023, the final year of his deal, Hyde will count $10.836 million against the cap. Hyde will also count $3.408 million against the Bills' cap in 2024. That's because the Bills included three void years in his contract, which prorates his signing bonus over the maximum five allowable years. Once Hyde's contract voids after the 2023 season, the charges for those void years accelerate onto the 2024 cap, which accounts for the $3.408 million.

