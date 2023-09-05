The Buffalo Bills needed to get under the salary cap by the deadline this week and moved in that direction by restructuring the contracts of guard Ryan Bates and cornerback Taron Johnson.

ESPN's Field Yates reported the moves created $4.5 million in cap space for this season.

The Bills matched a four-year, $22 million offer sheet by the Chicago Bears for Bates in March 2022. The deal called for a base salary of $3.9 million for this season, and he is signed through 2025. Bates is battling rookie O'Cyrus Torrence for the starting spot at right guard.

Johnson, who has started 41 games as the Bills' slot cornerback, signed a three-year, $41 million extension in October 2021 that runs through 2024. His base salary for this season was scheduled to be $5.505 million.

During the offseason, teams count the top 51 players against the salary cap. With the start of the regular season, the salaries for the 53-man roster and practice squad players have to be in line with the cap.

