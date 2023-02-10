PHOENIX – The Buffalo Bills suddenly have a big hole to fill on their offensive coaching staff.

According to a report Friday morning from NFL Network, wide receivers coach Chad Hall is leaving for the same job with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hall's contract had expired, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Hall wanted to leave or the Bills weren't interested in retaining him, but either way, his departure leaves a significant vacancy on the staff under head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Hall had been with the team for the past six years – overlapping with McDermott's tenure – serving first as an offensive assistant for two years before taking over as wide receivers coach in 2019. Earlier this month, Hall interviewed with the Baltimore Ravens for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

During his time in Buffalo, Hall was exceptionally close to his players. Back in 2020, the team's wide receivers came together and bought Hall a new truck for Christmas.

In 2014, Hall was briefly with Jacksonville as a player in training camp before being waived.

The Jaguars had a vacancy because receivers coach Chris Jackson left for the University of Texas as the Longhorns' receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.