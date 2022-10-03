 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Report: Bills receiver Jamison Crowder out indefinitely with broken ankle

  • Updated
Bills Ravens Football

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder leaves the field after injuring his ankle during the third quarter.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Buffalo Bills' depth at wide receiver is about to be put to the test.

According to a report Monday from NFL Network, veteran Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle during Sunday's 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens and will be sidelined indefinitely. According to the report, Crowder will undergo more tests to get a full scope of the damage. 

Crowder was carted off the field during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium and had an air cast on his lower left leg. It was not immediately clear which play he was hurt on. Before leaving, Crowder had made one catch on four targets for a gain of 7 yards. 

For the season, Crowder has six catches for 60 yards. 

The Bills also lost wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie to a concussion against the Ravens, leaving the team with just three healthy receivers – Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and rookie Khalil Shakir. Davis has also been dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of the Week 2 game against Tennessee and has since limited his practice time. 

With McKenzie's status uncertain, the Bills might need to call up at least one receiver from the practice squad for the Week 5 game against Pittsburgh. The Bills have three receivers on the practice squad – Tavon Austin, Tanner Gentry and Isaiah Hodgins.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

