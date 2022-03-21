 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Report: Bills reach contract agreement with running back Duke Johnson
browns bills duke johnson GettyImages-1018394308 (copy)

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly added Duke Johnson, seen here during his time with the Browns, to their running back room.

The Buffalo Bills have turned to plan B in their quest to add a pass-catching running back. 

According to a report Monday from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team has reached a contract agreement with free agent Duke Johnson, who spent five games last season with the Miami Dolphins.

Prior to that, the 28-year-old spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns after being a third-round draft pick in 2015. He then spent two more years with the Houston Texans. He had a brief stint on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad early in the 2021 season before joining his hometown Dolphins. Johnson initially signed to Miami's practice squad in October, then was promoted to the active roster ahead of the Week 15 game against the New York Jets. He responded with a career-high 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 attempts. The next day, he was signed to the 53-man roster. He finished the season with 71 carries for 330 yards (4.65 yards per rush) and three touchdowns. Johnson also had four catches for 41 yards. 

Throughout his career, he's been a proven pass-catching back. In 96 career games (21 starts), Johnson has made 311 catches for 2,870 yards (9.2 yards per reception) and 12 touchdowns. He's also rushed 530 times for 2,261 yards and 11 TDs.

Johnson's addition comes after the Bills thought they had an agreement with Washington running back J.D. McKissic last week. McKissic, however, backed out of the deal to re-sign with the Commanders – a development that left Bills General Manager Brandon Beane fuming.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

