Report: Bills reach contract agreement with running back Duke Johnson

Prior to that, the 28-year-old spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns after being a third-round draft pick in 2015. He then spent two more years with the Houston Texans. He had a brief stint on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad early in the 2021 season before joining his hometown Dolphins. Johnson initially signed to Miami's practice squad in October, then was promoted to the active roster ahead of the Week 15 game against the New York Jets. He responded with a career-high 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 attempts. The next day, he was signed to the 53-man roster. He finished the season with 71 carries for 330 yards (4.65 yards per rush) and three touchdowns. Johnson also had four catches for 41 yards.