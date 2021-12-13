 Skip to main content
Report: Bills quarterback Josh Allen dealing with a 'mild case' of turf toe
Bills Buccaneers (copy)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen fights for yards during the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

TAMPA, Fla. – All of Bills Mafia awaits word on the injury suffered by quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday during a 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Early Monday morning, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on "Good Morning Football" some potentially good news.

"From what I understand, it is a mild case of turf toe," Rapoport said. "That is the initial diagnosis. He's going to have more tests today, just to determine how severe."

Allen came to his postgame news conference wearing a walking boot on his left foot. The Bills specifically said he was dealing with an injury to his left foot – an important distinction to be made, because sometimes players can wear a walking boot when dealing with an injury to their ankle. Allen appeared to be hurt at the end of a 23-yard run that came with a little more than 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter when he was pulled down from behind by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. The quarterback was seen limping after that, although he threw a touchdown on the next play to tight end Dawson Knox.

After that, Allen was looked at by several trainers on the Bills' sideline, and backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was seen warming up. Allen, however, did not miss a snap in leading the Bills all the way back from a 24-3 deficit to tie the game near the end of regulation time.

"There's no way I was going out," Allen said after the game.

Bills coach Sean McDermott is expected to address the media at 4 p.m., when he'll be asked about Allen's injury status.

News Sports Reporter

