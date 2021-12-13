Report: Bills quarterback Josh Allen dealing with a 'mild case' of turf toe

Allen came to his postgame news conference wearing a walking boot on his left foot. The Bills specifically said he was dealing with an injury to his left foot – an important distinction to be made, because sometimes players can wear a walking boot when dealing with an injury to their ankle. Allen appeared to be hurt at the end of a 23-yard run that came with a little more than 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter when he was pulled down from behind by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. The quarterback was seen limping after that, although he threw a touchdown on the next play to tight end Dawson Knox.