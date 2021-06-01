 Skip to main content
Report: Bills open salary cap space by restructuring Stefon Diggs' contract
Report: Bills open salary cap space by restructuring Stefon Diggs' contract

Bills Chiefs AFC pregame (copy)

The Bills have reportedly reworked wide receiver Stefon Diggs' contract to free up salary cap space.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills have freed up some money under the 2021 salary cap.

According to a report Monday from ESPN's Field Yates, the Bills have converted a portion of wide receiver Stefon Diggs' base salary into a signing bonus. Precisely, $11,718,333 of Diggs' salary has been converted, which frees up $7,812,222 in space under the cap. 

Diggs' base salary for 2021 was scheduled to be $12,708,333. Instead, that figure drops down to $990,000, which Diggs will receive in weekly installments. He pockets the $11.718 million immediately as a signing bonus. For cap purposes, that bonus gets split over the remaining three years on Diggs' deal.

Instead of having a cap hit of $14,258,333 in 2021, that figure drops to $6,446,111. That breaks down as follows: $990,000 base salary, $3,906,111 signing bonus proration, $1,000,000 roster bonus, $100,000 workout bonus, $450,000 previous contract restructure. 

There is some question as to whether Diggs will earn the $100,000 workout bonus. He was not in attendance for the Bills' organized team activity that was open to the media last week.

Of course, speculation over what Bills General Manager Brandon Beane will do with the extra cap space has already begun. Several Bills fans responded to Yates' report suggesting that the Bills are now in a position to complete a trade for Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, or perhaps even take a run at acquiring Falcons receiver Julio Jones. Both players are believed to be trade candidates ahead of the 2021 season.

