Report: Bills losing assistant defensive line coach to Texans

The Buffalo Bills are losing assistant defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire to the Houston Texans, according to an ESPN report.

Cesaire has served the past two seasons on Sean McDermott’s staff under defensive line coach Eric Washington. Houston just last week named Lovie Smith as its new head coach.

Cesaire, 41, played 10 seasons as a defensive lineman for the San Diego Chargers. He worked as defensive line coach for the Chargers’ organization from 2015 to 2019 before coming to Buffalo.

Smith served as Texans defensive coordinator in 2021 and stated he plans to call defensive signals again as the head coach.

