Report: Bills look at veteran CB depth with visit by T.J. Carrie

Veteran NFL cornerback T.J. Carrie is visiting the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

Carrie, 30, was a backup for the Indianapolis Colts last season. He has started 53 of 107 games over his seven-year career.

While Carrie was the Colts’ No. 4 cornerback last season, he played 43% of the Colts’ defensive snaps, mostly as an outside corner. He started in place of injured Rock Ya-Sin in the wild-card playoff loss in Buffalo.

Carrie is durable. He has missed only one game since 2015. He has good speed. He was timed in 4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash when he entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick out of Ohio University in 2014. He played his first four seasons with Oakland and the next two with Cleveland.

The Bills could use more depth at cornerback, even though it is a prime prospective draft position for them. The Bills' backup depth is young. The Bills’ returning starters are Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace and slot man Taron Johnson. Behind them are Dane Jackson, Siran Neal and Cam Lewis.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.