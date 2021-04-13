 Skip to main content
Report: Bills look at veteran CB depth with visit by T.J. Carrie
Stefon Diggs, T.J. Carrie

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs pulls in a touchdown pass from Josh Allen against Indianapolis Colts cornerback T.J. Carrie during the wild-card playoff game in January.

 James P. McCoy

Veteran NFL cornerback T.J. Carrie is visiting the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

Carrie, 30, was a backup for the Indianapolis Colts last season. He has started 53 of 107 games over his seven-year career.

While Carrie was the Colts’ No. 4 cornerback last season, he played 43% of the Colts’ defensive snaps, mostly as an outside corner. He started in place of injured Rock Ya-Sin in the wild-card playoff loss in Buffalo.

Carrie is durable. He has missed only one game since 2015. He has good speed. He was timed in 4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash when he entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick out of Ohio University in 2014. He played his first four seasons with Oakland and the next two with Cleveland.

The Bills could use more depth at cornerback, even though it is a prime prospective draft position for them. The Bills' backup depth is young. The Bills’ returning starters are Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace and slot man Taron Johnson. Behind them are Dane Jackson, Siran Neal and Cam Lewis.

Bills/NFL writer

Mark Gaughan is in his 37th year at The Buffalo News. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 12 years.

