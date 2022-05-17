 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Report: Bills interview Steelers executive for assistant GM opening

Brandon Beane news conference (copy)

Now that he's through the draft, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane may look to fill the team's vacancy at assistant general manager.

 Robert Kirkham
Brandon Beane might look outside the organization to fill his opening at assistant general manager.

According to a report Tuesday from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bills recently interviewed Brandon Hunt, the Pittsburgh Steelers' pro scouting coordinator, for their vacancy. That position has been open since former assistant GM Joe Schoen left to become general manager of the New York Giants in January.

According to the report, Hunt remains in the running to become the Steelers' general manager and is "well regarded," around the NFL.

Beane indicated at his end-of-season news conference that he planned to get through the draft without hiring an assistant GM. It's expected the Bills also have in-house candidates for the job.

"There's not someone that I'm targeting outside the building or inside," Beane said in January. "I feel really good with the staff that we have. ... Terrance Gray, Malik Boyd, Brian Gaine – Brian's been a GM and been by my side since 2017 – those guys have as well. We've got some other other key players. I don't want to run through them all.

"We'll fill in the gaps. The things that Joe was leading for us and it'll be a little more on Brian Gaine, be a little more on Terrance, a little more on Malik and their staffs. But I really love the staff we have. So my plan right now is to go through the draft, do that and then just kind of look, at that point that's kind of the end of our season like we are now, and I’ll look at it at that point to what changes, if any, I would make."

The Bills recently hired Houston Texans director of personnel Matt Bazirgan as a senior personnel executive. 

Bills senior national scout Dennis Hickey was hired by Schoen and the Giants as assistant director of player personnel.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

