The Buffalo Bills have interviewed Denver assistant coach Zach Azzanni for their open receivers coach staff position, according to the NFL Network.

The Bills are looking for a receivers coach in the wake of the departure of Chad Hall to Jacksonville as the Jaguars’ receivers coach. Hall’s contract was up after four seasons with the Bills on Sean McDermott's staff.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Azzanni, 46, has been in the NFL for six seasons, the last five with Denver. He is interviewing with the New York Jets on Tuesday and could still return to Denver, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

He coached 18 seasons in college football, most recently with the University of Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni played college football at Central Michigan.

Azzanni started in the NFL on the staff of coach John Fox in Chicago in 2017. He joined Vance Joseph’s Denver staff in 2018. Denver is undergoing a staff overhaul with the hiring of Sean Payton as head coach two weeks ago.