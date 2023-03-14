Brandon Beane continues to make moves to prepare for the official start of free agency.

According to a report Tuesday night from ESPN's Field Yates, the Buffalo Bills have restructured the contract of wide receiver Stefon Diggs, converting a portion of his base salary to a signing bonus.

The move, according to sports contracts website Spotrac, will save the Bills $5.396 million in cap space by reducing Diggs' base salary to $1.165 million and giving him the remaining $6.754 million as a signing bonus.

Coupled with restructured contracts for defensive tackle Tim Settle, quarterback Josh Allen, edge rusher Von Miller and running back Nyheim Hines, Beane – the team's seventh-year general manager – has created about $39.108 million in cap room, according to Buffalo News estimates.

That has gotten the Bills in position to be under the salary cap by the start of the NFL's new league year, which arrives at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and it also has given them room to begin to re-sign some of their own free agents, which they've done with linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Tyler Matakevich, defensive back Cam Lewis, punter Sam Martin and cornerback Dane Jackson.

The Bills also have reached a contract agreement with former Cowboys guard Connor McGovern. That deal can not be made official until the start of the league year.

Nevertheless, Beane has created enough space that the Bills can be active at the official start of free agency.

Diggs' cap hit for 2023 drops to $14.875 million, but increases in the final four years of his deal to $27.854 million, $27.354 million, $28.446 million and $22.549 million, respectively.