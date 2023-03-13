The expected has reportedly occurred in the Buffalo Bills' quest to get salary cap compliant.

According to a report Monday night from ESPN's Field Yates, the Bills have restructured the contracts of quarterback Josh Allen and defensive end Von Miller – moves that, according to the report, will free up about $32 million in cap space. That will be more than enough to get the Bills under the salary cap by 4 p.m. Wednesday, when the league's official new year begins.

Ryan O'Halloran: Bills enter New Normal of more needs than money, putting focus on GM Brandon Beane "Welcome to General Manager Brandon Beane’s most critical offseason since '18. The length of the Bills’ Super Bowl Contending Window depends on how well he does his job through the late April draft," Ryan O'Halloran writes.

Exact details of the restructures are not yet known, but it's a good bet the Bills took Allen's scheduled 2023 base salary of $27.5 million and dropped it down to the league minimum for a sixth-year veteran of $1.08 million. The remaining $26.42 million can then be given to Allen as a signing bonus prorated over five years, resulting in Allen's cap number dropping by about $21.1 million for the 2023 season.

Miller, meanwhile, has a $13.51 million roster bonus in his contract that can likewise be converted to a signing bonus. He still gets the money, but for cap purposes, the Bills can stretch the hit out over the remaining five years of his deal. Doing so would save $10.8 million on this year's cap, and when totaled together with Allen, gets close to the reported $32 million in savings.

Restructuring both deals does increase the cap hits for both Allen and Miller in future seasons, but Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was left with little choice this year.