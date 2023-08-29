More experience likely is on the way for the Buffalo Bills at offensive tackle.

The Bills are expected to sign veteran offensive tackle Germain Ifedi, according to a report from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Ifedi, 29, has started 83 games over the past seven NFL seasons. He hasn’t seen a lot of action the past two seasons. He sat on the bench all of the 2022 season with the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta’s starting tackles, Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary, both started all 17 games last season. Ifedi started seven games in the 2021 season for Chicago but a knee injury kept him out much of the season.

Before that, Ifedi was a regular starter who received decent pass-blocking reviews. He entered the NFL as the 31st overall pick of Seattle in 2016. He was a four-year starter for the Seahawks, then signed with the Bears in free agency and started all of the 2020 season.

Ifedi visited Buffalo on Tuesday, according to Houston TV reporter Aaron Wilson and Rapoport. After making roster cuts Tuesday, the Bills have just second-year man Ryan Van Demark as a backup tackle. Van Demark spent last season on the Buffalo practice squad.

Ifedi was released by the Falcons in mid-May and signed by Detroit a week later. He was released by the Lions Sunday.