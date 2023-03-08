The NFL rumor mill is churning at full speed right now.

With the start of free agency less than a week away, rumblings of potential comings and goings will continue to dominate the news cycle. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter offered a quick update on one of the Buffalo Bills’ most prominent soon-to-be unrestricted free agents, leading to anxiety among Bills fans.

“They’re also expected to lose Tremaine Edmunds in Buffalo, as well,” Schefter said during the end of a segment on “NFL Live” about the Bills not using the franchise tag on safety Jordan Poyer.

In newspaper terms, that’s called “burying the lede,” which means not starting with the most important information. Quite frankly, it’s not much of a surprise the Bills didn’t use the franchise tag on Poyer or Edmunds. General Manager Brandon Beane said himself last week at the NFL scouting combine that he had no plans to do so.

Poyer’s departure, meanwhile, has felt all but inevitable for months, since he went public with his request for a new contract before the start of the 2023 season and has generally been met with silence, according to him, from the Bills’ front office.

Edmunds leaving, however, would be a different story. Re-signing him figures to be the Bills’ No. 1 priority in free agency, given his age – he turns 25 in May – and his importance to the Bills’ defense as the signal caller. Contracts website spotrac.com projects Edmunds is in line for a four-year contract worth up to $44 million – an average annual value of $11 million per season.

By now, the Bills’ cap constraints have been well-documented, but nevertheless, Edmunds’ departure would create a major hole in the middle of Buffalo’s defense. There is no obvious successor on the current roster, meaning the Bills may have to find a more-affordable option in free agency or look to the draft to find a replacement for Edmunds.

“It's been fun to watch him grow,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said last week at the combine about Edmunds. “He's such a young player. He was such a young player when we first got him out of the draft. He's still a young player with his age, but to watch him mature and grow on the field, off the field has been a true joy as a coach. I can tell you that he's a class act. Comes from a great family. So we'll see where we go here.”