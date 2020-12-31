Report: Bills director of pro personnel Malik Boyd to interview for Texans' GM job

The Houston Texans are scheduled to interview Buffalo Bills director of pro personnel Malik Boyd for their general manager vacancy, the Houston Chronicle reported, citing league sources.

Boyd is a Houston native and played one season in the NFL as a defensive back with the Minnesota Vikings in 1994 after going undrafted out of Southern University.

He has been with the Bills since 2017 after spending 12 years working his way up in the Arizona Cardinals organization. He spent three years as a Midwest area scout, six as a Western regional scout and then three as assistant director of pro scouting. He also served two years as a scouting assistant with the Indianapolis Colts from 2003 to 2005. He also is a former Fritz Pollard Scout of the Year winner.

When Boyd was hired, Bills GM Brandon Beane said Boyd was his "No. 1 choice. He was the first guy I targeted."

Given the Bills' surge, a number of members of their front office are expected to be candidates for GM jobs around the league. Among them are Dan Morgan, Joe Scohen and Terrance Gray.