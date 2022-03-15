Report: Bills cornerback Levi Wallace to sign with Steelers

The Buffalo Bills might soon have a big hole in their starting lineup on defense.

According to multiple reports, cornerback Levi Wallace will sign a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers when free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Jordan Schulz was the first to report the deal.

Wallace started all 19 games for the Bills last season, including both in the postseason. He finished with 58 tackles, 10 passes defensed, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Wallace joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2018 and worked his way into being a regular contributor, starting all 52 games in which he's played in during the regular season since that time. His departure leaves the Bills notably thin at cornerback, especially given that All-Pro Tre'Davious White is working his way back from a torn ACL and there is at least some question as to whether he'll be ready to play in Week 1 of the 2022 season.