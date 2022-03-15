Report: Bills cornerback Levi Wallace to sign with Steelers

The Buffalo Bills might soon have a big hole in their starting lineup on defense.
According to multiple reports, cornerback Levi Wallace will sign a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers when free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Jordan Schulz was the first to report the deal.
Wallace started all 19 games for the Bills last season, including both in the postseason. He finished with 58 tackles, 10 passes defensed, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Wallace joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2018 and worked his way into being a regular contributor, starting all 52 games in which he's played in during the regular season since that time. His departure leaves the Bills notably thin at cornerback, especially given that All-Pro Tre'Davious White is working his way back from a torn ACL and there is at least some question as to whether he'll be ready to play in Week 1 of the 2022 season.
"We'll definitely monitor the Levi situation and we'll look for depth (in) free agency if we lose him," General Manager Brandon Beane said earlier this month at the NFL scouting combine. "But we'll look for it anyway. We're always looking for competition, and then, yeah, we're definitely going to evaluate the corners here and try and get to know them through this process."
Wallace will follow backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to Pittsburgh and becomes the third Bills unrestricted free agent to reportedly agree to a deal elsewhere. It was reported Monday night that defensive tackle Harrison Phillips has an agreement in place to sign with the Minnesota Vikings.
Wallace's deal is reportedly worth $8 million over two seasons, which is a raise from the $1.75 million he earned last season, but perhaps a bit lower than what he was expected to receive on the open market. Contracts website spotrac.com projected Wallace to receive a contract in the range of $9 million annually.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.