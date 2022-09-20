Report: Bills cornerback Dane Jackson released from hospital, appears to avoid serious injury

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Bills cornerback Dane Jackson appears to have avoided a serious neck injury and has been released from Erie County Medical Center, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning.
Jackson was injured during the second quarter Monday night and was taken off the field on a stretcher in an ambulance. He was scheduled for a CT scan and X-rays to evaluate a neck injury. The Bills said Jackson had full movement in his extremeties and coach Sean McDermott said he was able to talk with Jackson in the tunnel before he was taken to the hospital.
Jackson and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds collided as they were attempting to bring down a Tennessee receiver and Jackson's head snapped backward violently.
Garafolo said Tuesday that Jackson "was home after walking out of the hospital last night."
McDermott will address reporters later Tuesday.
From @gmfb: Great news on #Bills CB Dane Jackson. He’s home after walking out of the hospital last night following that scary scene on the field in the game against the #Titans. pic.twitter.com/YFfvxsWsGm— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 20, 2022