Report: Bills bring in Alabama WR John Metchie III for visit

The Bills could be eyeing another option for their receiving corps.

Buffalo brought in Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III for a visit Monday, per a report from Jordan Schultz.

Metchie, listed at 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds, hauled in a team-leading 96 catches, good for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last year for the Crimson Tide in his junior campaign. He earned second-team All-SEC honors.

Metchie tore his ACL in the Southeastern Conference championship game.

He is projected as a possible Day 2 pick.

In 2020, he won the Jon Cornish Trophy, given to the top Canadian in NCAA football. Metchie was born in Taiwan, then lived in Ghana and moved to Canada when he was 6, before attending high school in Maryland.

Schultz reported that Metchie was set to visit the Patriots on Tuesday and the Jaguars on Thursday.

