Report: Bills' Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier set to interview with Miami Dolphins

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier are both scheduled to interview for the Miami Dolphins' head coaching vacancy, the NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported. Daboll will interview Sunday, according to the report, while Frazier's interview was originally scheduled for the same day before being pushed back to next week.

The Bills host the New England Patriots in an AFC wild-card playoff game Saturday night.

Four other names have been reported for the Dolphins' opening, which was created when Brian Flores was fired Monday: San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Daboll, who was the Dolphins' offensive coordinator in 2011, worked with Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in 2017 when both were at Alabama. Frazier could potentially bring Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey, a former University of Miami star, with him to South Florida.