Report: Bills' Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier set to interview Sunday with Miami Dolphins

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier are both scheduled to interview Sunday for the Miami Dolphins' head coaching vacancy, the NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported.

The Bills host the New England Patriots in an AFC wild-card playoff game Saturday night.

Four other names have been reported for the Dolphins' opening created when Brian Flores was fired Monday: San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Daboll, who was the Dolphins' offensive coordinator in 2011, worked with Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in 2017 when both were at Alabama. Frazier could potentially bring Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey, a former University of Miami star, with him to South Florida.

The Chicago Bears also have requested permission to interview both Daboll and Frazier, according to reports. Frazier spent his entire playing career with the Bears and had six interceptions for their Super Bowl championship team in 1985.

The Bears also have interest in Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen for their GM opening. Schoen interviewed with the Giants on Wednesday.