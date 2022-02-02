Report: Bills assistant quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney leaving team to join Giants

The Buffalo Bills have another vacancy on their coaching staff to fill.
According to a report Wednesday from Dan Duggan with The Athletic, the New York Giants plan to hire Shea Tierney as their quarterbacks coach.
Tierney had worked for the Bills as their assistant quarterbacks coach, but will get a promotion in being reunited with Giants head coach Brain Daboll, who was hired last week after serving the past four years as the Bills' offensive coordinator.
Daboll and Tierney are close, having first worked together at Alabama during the 2017 season, when Daboll was the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator. Daboll brought Tierney with him to Buffalo as an offensive assistant in 2018-19 before he was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach starting in the 2020 season.
“He's a total team player,” Daboll said last August of Tierney. “Anything that he's asked to do, he does it with a full-on mindset that ‘I'm going to do the best job I can do, whatever that may be.’ We've all started at certain spots in our careers, and once in a while you catch a break along the way. I think he's very appreciative for Sean (McDermott) bringing him in, coming from Alabama. He's a valuable asset, really, to the entire offense. He's got a great personality about him. I just appreciate how much of a team player he is. Those guys are kind of hard to find.”
Tierney also had a close relationship with Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
"He’s the most underpaid person working for the Bills, I’ll tell you that. He does so much for this team and this offense," Allen said in August of Tierney. "He's been here since day one. He's basically Daboll’s right-hand man. He makes all the cut-ups. He makes all the install pages. He runs our scout defense. Just the energy and juice that he brings, too, he's just one of the guys and he loves football. That's what I love about him. ... He's still very young, but I think he's got a long, long future in this NFL business.”
Tierney, 35, is now the second offensive assistant coach to follow Daboll to the Giants, joining offensive line coach Bobby Johnson.
The Bills on Tuesday promoted Ken Dorsey from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator. According to a report Wednesday from NFL Network, the Bills are expected to hire former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as Dorsey's replacement as quarterbacks coach. If the Bills decide to replace Tierney's position, Dorsey and head coach Sean McDermott will still need to hire an offensive line coach and assistant quarterbacks coach.