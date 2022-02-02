Report: Bills assistant quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney leaving team to join Giants

The Buffalo Bills have another vacancy on their coaching staff to fill.

According to a report Wednesday from Dan Duggan with The Athletic, the New York Giants plan to hire Shea Tierney as their quarterbacks coach.

Tierney had worked for the Bills as their assistant quarterbacks coach, but will get a promotion in being reunited with Giants head coach Brain Daboll, who was hired last week after serving the past four years as the Bills' offensive coordinator.

Daboll and Tierney are close, having first worked together at Alabama during the 2017 season, when Daboll was the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator. Daboll brought Tierney with him to Buffalo as an offensive assistant in 2018-19 before he was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach starting in the 2020 season.