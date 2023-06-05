The Buffalo Bills are set to make a late, big splash in free agency.

A league source told The Buffalo News the team is nearing agreement on a one-year contract with Leonard Floyd. NFL Network was first to report the pending agreement.

The 30-year-old Floyd has spent the past three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He is coming off a nine-sack season in 2022. A 6-foot-5, 240-pounder, Floyd was selected at No. 9 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2016. He spent the first four years of his NFL career in Chicago, finishing with 154 tackles and 18.5 sacks in 54 games.

His production has shot up over the past three years in Los Angeles. Floyd had 184 tackles and 29 sacks with the Rams in 50 games.

He was credited with 54 tackles and nine sacks last season. Pro Football Focus lists Floyd with 33 hurries, 12 quarterback hits and 10 hurries for 55 pressures, after posting 73 pressures in 2021 and 54 in 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

Floyd potentially gives the Bills' pass rush a big boost, particularly while his former teammate with the Rams, Von Miller, remains out as he rehabs following knee surgery. Floyd will compete with Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham and Shaq Lawson for time on the edge.

He played 853 snaps last season, a number that figures to decrease as the Bills rotate along the defensive line. Lawson played the most snaps among defensive ends at 467 followed by Rousseau at 463.

Floyd becomes the fourth member of the Rams' Super Bowl winners from the 2021 season to join the Bills, along with Miller, safety Taylor Rapp and guard David Edwards.

This is a developing story. Check back for updadtes.