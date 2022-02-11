 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Report: Bills adding Kyle Shurmur as quality control coach
Sean McDermott

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills are hiring Kyle Shurmur as a defensive quality control coach, according to a report from ESPN.

Shurmur, 25, starred at quarterback for Vanderbilt University and entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent most of the past three seasons on NFL practice squads, first with the Chiefs, then with Cincinnati in 2020 and with the Washington Football Team in 2021.

Shurmur is the son of NFL coach Pat Shurmur, who was head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 2011-12 and the New York Giants in 2018-19. Last season, Pat Shurmur was offensive coordinator in Denver. Pat Shurmur and Bills head coach Sean McDermott worked together on Andy Reid’s staff in Philadelphia from 1999 to 2008.

