Report: Bills adding college aide to defensive coaching staff

Jaylon Finner, a safeties coach at Division II Texas A&M-Commerce, will join the Buffalo Bills as a defensive assistant coach, according to a published report.
Finner, a native of Houston, is joining Sean McDermott’s staff, according to a report from Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network.
Finner has coached for the past seven years since ending his playing career as a safety for Rice University. He helped lead Rice to its first Conference USA championship in 2013.
He has coached the past three seasons at Texas A&M-Commerce, which is moving to the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision level this year. Before that, he served graduate assistant stints at Ball State and Rice. He also was a high school coach at Houston Episcopal.
