 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Bills adding college aide to defensive coaching staff
0 comments

Report: Bills adding college aide to defensive coaching staff

Support this work for $1 a month
Jaylon finner

Jaylon Finner is expected to join the Bills staff as a defensive assistant. 

 Texas A&M-Commerce

Jaylon Finner, a safeties coach at Division II Texas A&M-Commerce, will join the Buffalo Bills as a defensive assistant coach, according to a published report.

Finner, a native of Houston, is joining Sean McDermott’s staff, according to a report from Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network.

Finner has coached for the past seven years since ending his playing career as a safety for Rice University. He helped lead Rice to its first Conference USA championship in 2013.

He has coached the past three seasons at Texas A&M-Commerce, which is moving to the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision level this year. Before that, he served graduate assistant stints at Ball State and Rice. He also was a high school coach at Houston Episcopal. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News