 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Bills add depth up front with signing of offensive lineman Greg Mancz
0 comments
top story

Report: Bills add depth up front with signing of offensive lineman Greg Mancz

Support this work for $1 a month
Greg Mancz (copy)

The Bills have added some depth up front with the signing of former Dolphins offensive lineman Greg Mancz (62). 

 Gary McCullough/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly added some depth to their offensive line.

According to a report Monday morning from ESPN's Dan Graziano, the team has agreed to a one-year contract with former Dolphins offensive lineman Greg Mancz. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Mancz, 29, broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2015, appearing in three games as a rookie. The following year, he started all 16 games at center. Mancz spent five years with the Texans, appearing in 58 games, with 28 starts. 

Mancz spent the 2021 offseason and training camp with the Ravens, who traded him to Miami just before final cuts. He played in five games for Miami, making four starts. He spent more than a month on injured reserve because of an ankle injury. 

After releasing Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams last week, the Bills had a need for depth up front. Mancz figures to get a chance to be the backup center to Mitch Morse. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News