Report: Bills add depth up front with signing of offensive lineman Greg Mancz

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly added some depth to their offensive line.

According to a report Monday morning from ESPN's Dan Graziano, the team has agreed to a one-year contract with former Dolphins offensive lineman Greg Mancz.

Mancz, 29, broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2015, appearing in three games as a rookie. The following year, he started all 16 games at center. Mancz spent five years with the Texans, appearing in 58 games, with 28 starts.

Mancz spent the 2021 offseason and training camp with the Ravens, who traded him to Miami just before final cuts. He played in five games for Miami, making four starts. He spent more than a month on injured reserve because of an ankle injury.

After releasing Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams last week, the Bills had a need for depth up front. Mancz figures to get a chance to be the backup center to Mitch Morse.

