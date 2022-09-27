Report: Banged-up Bills to host free agent CB Xavier Rhodes

The Buffalo Bills are meeting with veteran free agent cornerback Xavier Rhodes amid mounting injuries in the defensive backfield, the NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Rhodes, 32, is a 10-year veteran who played the previous two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Bills rookie cornerback Christian Benford suffered a broken hand during the game in Miami Sunday. Cornerback Dane Jackson missed the Miami game after suffering a severe blow to the head and neck in Week 2 against Tennessee. Star cornerback Tre'Davious White remains on injured reserve for at least another week and almost surely will need a couple weeks of practice before he takes the field even after he comes off the injured list.

Rhodes is a big cornerback, at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, who had great success playing man coverage for the Minnesota Vikings. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016, 2017 and 2019. But the last Pro Bowl honor was more off reputation, as he struggled in man coverage that season.

He went to the Colts and was used much more in zone coverage and enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in 2020, helping a strong Colts team make the playoffs (where they lost to the Bills).

Rhodes got decent reviews in Indianapolis in 2021, although he battled through a calf injury. The Colts opted to go with younger cornerbacks whom they invested in for 2022 and let him leave in free agency.