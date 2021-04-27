Remembering when Bills considered drafting Dauber Dybinski from 'Coach' as a gag

The Buffalo Bills almost drafted Dauber Dybinski. Yes, the character on the late 1980s and 1990s sitcom, "Coach."

That is among the many nuggets in an excellent compilation of draft oddities by the Los Angeles Times' Sam Farmer.

Farmer recounts a story from former Bills General Manager Bill Polian, who says the Bills considered drafting the fictional player in the 12th round of a draft in the late 1980s.

“It was late in the draft and there was really nobody on the board that got anybody terribly excited,” Polian told Farmer. “Everybody watched ‘Coach,’ everybody loved it. So one of the guys says, ‘Let’s draft Dauber Dybinski.’ He was a big defensive tackle who wasn’t too swift on the uptake.

“We actually talked about it. I said, ‘Well, how do we know he’s eligible?’ The discussion revolved around the fact that he wasn’t ineligible. He had finished his eligibility, according to the show, and I think they were going to add him to the coaching staff. He was technically eligible, even though he didn’t exist.”