Sean McDermott knows that there were other preseason games this weekend. He’s sure there were other important moments, critical tackles. He just doesn’t think there’s a chance that any of those can compare to what he saw at Highmark Stadium.

"What we just witnessed, to me, is remarkable," the Buffalo Bills coach said Saturday. "It really is.”

The stats from what McDermott witnessed don’t tell the full story. Three tackles. Two phases played – defense and special teams. One game.

But behind those are so much more.

On Saturday, Bills safety Damar Hamlin took the field in a game for the first time since he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field Jan. 2 in Cincinnati.

"I was feeling everything all at once," Hamlin said afterward. "It was super fun. It was a great experience, just another milestone."

When the Bills players headed back into the tunnel before the game, Hamlin raised his arms to both sides and looked up toward the sky as he ran, surrounded by teammates.

About 35 minutes later, Hamlin's first action came with 11:38 left to go in the first quarter, when he took the field for a kickoff, after the Bills scored on their opening drive for a 7-0 lead.

The Bills touchdown came from capitalizing off a turnover. On the Colts’ first drive, Hamlin’s “big brother,” cornerback Dane Jackson, intercepted rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, and ran it back 20 yards.

“That was good for me,” Hamlin said of the pick. “That kind of like loosened me up a little bit, just having him get that interception so early.”

Then, partway through the ensuing drive, the Bills swapped starting safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer for Hamlin and Taylor Rapp.

“It was great just to see him back out there,” said Jackson, who laughed throughout his postgame media scrum, which Hamlin crashed. “Getting all the jitters out – I know sometimes he'd be a little nervous... But it was good to see him back out there.”

Hamlin’s presence wasn’t just perfunctory. Shortly after Hamlin took the field, the Colts faced fourth-and-1. Hamlin made the tackle. Hamlin ended the drive.

He acknowledged he “was feeling everything all at once” Saturday. But as that play unfolded, he was thinking more about the game situation than his own.

“My first few plays in there (were) two blitzes. I love the way my coaches coach up,” Hamlin said. "Just my first few plays in being pressures, and there's my number being called. So, all of the jitters, all the nerves, that was like out the window right there – like right then and there. ... That fourth-and-1, it was just a blitz, I think I set the edge, and the D-line really did all the grunt work.”

Other moments of the day were a little different. Before the game, he checked in with Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, who rushed to the hospital that night in Cincinnati, and assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, who performed CPR on Hamlin. Those check-ins reminded Hamlin of all he has traversed in the last seven months.

“Just having that moment with (Diggs), having that moment with Denny – it's just like that moment of serendipity where like, everything just kind of happens for the right reason and at the right time,” Hamlin said.

He checked in with his mom, Nina, a few times during the game. Mostly, it was to scoreboard watch: Hamlin’s younger brother, Damir, had a game back home in Pittsburgh, coached by father, Mario. The youth football kickoff couldn’t be changed, but the Hamlins wouldn’t trade the game’s outcome: Damir and the Sto-Rox Little Vikings won as well, to start the season 1-0.

Postgame, he went to Nina again, presenting her with his jersey.

“My mom was my backbone my entire life,” Hamlin said. “So, I had to take that jersey off, sign it and give it to her while I could.”

Hamlin said he had open communication with the Bills staff all throughout the days leading up to the game. That level of communication isn’t unusual, but this week, it once again involved actual game planning.

“We obviously mapped it out throughout the week, as far as game planning – who's going to play this much and who is going to be down after this rep, who's going to be up at this certain rep,” Hamlin said. “My coaches gave us that formula, and I kind of had my mindset prepared for my workload today.”

Still, the formula could be changed if Hamlin needed. On Friday night, McDermott reiterated that.

“ At any moment in time, if he felt a certain way and needed to talk about it – and I hope he knows this anyway, and I hope all the players know this – but that he could come to me, and we could talk about it,” McDermott said.

“There was not going to be any pressure from me to play, and we were going to go at his cadence.”

Hamlin was medically cleared for all football activities in April, and he made a point postgame how he “spent a few months this year spending time with a lot of doctors who are top in their fields.” All agreed not only that he could play, but for his mental health, that he should, Hamlin said.

When the teams cleared the field pregame for thunder and lightning, McDermott found himself standing near the medical staff. Their caliber of work always heartens McDermott.

“I was just kind of sitting near them, I said, 'Hey, you're going to watch (Hamlin), right? Extra close today?' ” McDermott said. “They assured me that they would.”

Hamlin is no stranger to nerves before a game. When he was younger, and his nerves got “real bad,” his dad would help him calm down. Mario would remind Damar that the nerves came from how much Hamlin cares.

“When I'm feeling those nerves and I'm feeling those emotions … it means I love, I really love this,” Hamlin said. “I love this, like, I want to be here."

As Hamlin talked about his love of the game Saturday, his voice began to tremble a bit with emotion. He kept going anyway.

"I wanna play, I want to do good," Hamlin said. "I want to be one of the greats, you know? I want to be remembered as somebody who stood for something and who made a difference when I was out there on the field.”