Relax, even PFF writer says model ranks Bills' Sean McDermott too low at No. 16

The hate-hate relationship between Bills fans and analytics website Pro Football Focus added another chapter with the site's conclusion on where Sean McDermott ranks among NFL head coaches.

McDermott is listed at No. 16 among 26 eligible head coaches. When "Good Morning Football" on the NFL Network put up the list of the model's top 10 – without McDermott – Bills fans voiced their displeasure.

McDermott is listed in Tier 3 for "average coaches." The definition comes from a statistical model that PFF explains like this:

"In ranking the current NFL head coaches, we try to do two things: 1) properly account for a team’s talent level, and 2) predict something less volatile than wins. We do this by creating a multilevel model where the fixed effects are the salaries of each starter on both sides of the ball, including an indicator for if the player is a rookie, and the target is points scored or allowed in a season. A starter is defined as the player who took the most snaps at their position, filtering out key injuries. This was altered for several positions, such as the top three players being considered for wide receiver, cornerback, safety and linebacker, as well as the top two players qualifying for guard, tackle, edge and interior defender.

"The coaches are the random effect, giving us an estimate for their contribution to points scored or allowed. We can then use Pythagorean wins to estimate how many games the coach would win with an average team, defined as a team scoring and allowing 348 points in a season. This was the average mark for all teams between the 2017-2021 seasons."

The ranking does not include games before 2011 and the league's six first-year coaches were not eligible to be ranked because of a lack of data.

Put that all together and McDermott would win 8.1 to 8.9 games with an average roster, according to the model. His offensive rank shows a plus-12 points scored per season. His defensive rank shows a minus-4 points per season.

The author of the article – i.e. the person charged with explaining the model and listing the results – is Conor McQuiston, who admitted to being a bit overwhelmed by the response when we reached him Tuesday.

"I do think McDermott's specific ranking is too low," he said. "It may sound cowardly, but I think it’s important to draw a distinction between what is reported in the article – the results of a model approximating the value of a coach given an approximation of roster caliber – and my own personal opinion. Obviously McDermott is somewhere in the top 10 of coaches. The model really respects his ability as a defensive head coach – it ranks him as seventh-best in that regard, but doesn’t see him in a positive light as an offensive coach, ranking him 20th. This is basically because the offensive results were below average in terms of points scored for his first three seasons. They have been drastically better in the past two this is after their QB signed a massive extension and they got a very well paid WR1.

"So what the model sees in McDermott is he had subpar offensive results until there was also an improvement of talent, which the model saw via salary increases), so it attributes much less of the offensive success to him. The obvious factor this overlooks is how much McDermott in particular played a role in Allen’s development and shaping the core of the offense, which blew up."

"The model, and thus rankings in the article, I think are too low on McDermott in the aggregate, especially since it doesn’t consider any off the field considerations like development. I do think, however, it is accurately seeing Buffalo’s offensive struggles from 2017-2019, although it is being overly harsh on those results."